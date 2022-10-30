Rs 10K crore paid to farmers for procurement of paddy, says Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

While reiterating state government’s commitment towards ensuring welfare to farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said this time the procurement payment of the farmers was directly transferred into their accounts within 48 hours. He was chairing a review meeting with the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department here today.

“Last year, the government had set a target of making payment transfers to the farmers within 72 hours, but going a step ahead, those payments were made in just 48 hours. So far, 52 lakh tonne paddy has been procured in the state and a sum of Rs 10,000 crore has been paid to the farmers,” said Chautala.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the arrangements made for procurement of crops, including paddy and bajra. While directing the officers, Chautala said there should not be any delay in payment transfers to the farmers, and all other procurement-related payments should be made within 48 hours.

He also instructed them to notify the farmers whose payments had been delayed or were pending due to technical faults and clear them immediately.

The Deputy CM further directed the officers to submit a report of the crops that were affected during heavy rains to compensate farmers at the earliest.

Chautala said 46 lakh tonne paddy was procured last year whereas, 52, 47,111 tonne paddy had been procured this year, which is comparatively about 13 per cent more. In Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal districts, more procurement than usual was observed, he added.

Chautala also asked for a report related to the lifting of paddy at mandis. So far, 81,313.70 tonne bajra has been procured by HAFED at the minimum support price. The highest purchase of 22,223.90 tonne was made in Bhiwani. In Jhajjar and Mahendragarh, 15,710.45 tonne and 14,757 tonne bajra has been procured respectively. More than Rs 160 crore has been paid to the farmers, he added.

“About 80,000 tonne bajra has been procured and sold by the farmers in open market and in total, around 1.61 lakh tonne bajra has been procured so far. Under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, the state government has made a provision of Rs 280 crore to pay farmers for selling bajra in open market,” said the Deputy CM.