Second-year student of NIT Kurukshetra ‘jumps’ to death

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 24

A BTech second-year student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, allegedly ended her life by jumping from the fifth floor of her hostel building on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shreya (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She was pursing mechanical engineering.

Depression suspected As per information, Shreya allegedly took the extreme step around 6 am. After hearing her screams, the hostel staff rushed to the spot and took her to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Civil Hospital in a critical condition, where she breathed her last.

It is being suspected that she was under depression due to academic reasons. Sources said a suicide note had been recovered.

Meanwhile, the NIT Director held a meeting with institute officials, including the chief warden and Dean (Student Welfare), after the incident.

Prof PC Tewari, incharge, public relations of the NIT, Kurukshetra, said the matter was being investigated by the police. He said Shreya was a brilliant student and it was a big loss to the family and the institute, adding that the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Dinesh Kumar, SHO, Kurukshetra University police station, said, “We have received the information about the matter. Her family members have been informed about the tragedy and the statement of the family would be taken.”

