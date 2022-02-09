Kumari Selja targets govt over joblessness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), Kumari Selja, on Tuesday said the condition of the state had become worse in regards to unemployment.

“Neither the poor daily wage earners have guaranteed employment, nor the youth are getting job opportunities after completing their education. The condition of the state is much worse than the average condition of the country in case of non-availability of work on demand under MGNREGA. Haryana is in the first place among in regards to unemployment.”

Selja said the reports released by the Union Ministry of Rural Development were enough to expose the BJP-JJP alliance government in the state. “According to this report, 11.6 crore people in the country demanded work under MGNREGA in 2021, but 16.3 per cent of those did not get work,” the HPCC chief added.

#kumari selja