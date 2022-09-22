Signalled to stop, driver rams car into cop in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 21

The driver of a Swift car rammed his vehicle into a traffic sub-inspector when he signalled him to stop for checking near a roundabout in Sector 12 on Tuesday.

In a complaint filed by SI Mukhtyar Singh (52), a resident of Bawana village in Mahendragarh, said, “I was on duty, along with Home Guard Naveen, at the Sector 12 chowk when the Swift car with tinted glasses was seen approaching. As soon as I signalled the car driver to stop, he tried to take a sharp turn and ended up hitting me. I fell on the road and got injured. The car driver managed to flee from the place.”

The injured sub-inspector is being treated at a private hospital. An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station.

#gurugram #Mahendragarh