SIT recovers Rs 2.15 lakh in honeytrap case

Gurugram, June 19
The SIT probing a honeytrap racket case has recovered Rs 2.15 lakh from accused Binita Kumari and Mahesh Phogat during their seven-day police remand. A senior investigating officer of the SIT said that the role of woman ASI Munesh Devi was under suspicion and the further probe was underway.
The special investigation team (SIT), headed by Pataudi ACP Harender Singh, had taken Binita and Mahesh Phogat on production warrant. They were first taken on four and then three-day police remand in connection with two rape cases registered on the complaint of Binita at Farrukhnagar.
During the remand, the police recovered Rs 2.15 lakh from the possession of the accused. A senior police officer said that ASI Munesh Devi has already been transferred to Police Lines over her alleged role in these two cases of rape.
“During interrogation, it was revealed that the woman ASI did not accept any bribe directly, but her role is under suspicion. The SIT will write to senior officers to conduct a department inquiry against the Munesh Devi. A detailed report will be submitted to the Police Commissioner as soon as possible,” said a senior investigator.
The police had arrested Binita Kumari, kingpin of the honeytrap racket, along with her associate Mahesh Phogat, an NGO operator. Binita trapped victims through online dating apps. After calling them to meet her at a hotel, she would make allegations of rape and molestation. She would then threaten to file police complaints to extort money from them.
One of the victims has accused the woman ASI of being hand in glove with the accused.
