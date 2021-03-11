Karnal: Smart City works to be executed by govt depts

Karnal, April 29
The execution of the works of the projects selected under the Smart City Mission will be done by different government departments comprising the HSVP, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), Haryana Police Housing Corporation, PWD (B&R), Irrigation, and Public Health and Engineering Department along with the Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL) in the current fiscal.
Earlier, the execution work was done by the KSCL independently.
Sources said the step had been taken by the board of directors at a meeting recently to avoid the lapse of funds in the last fiscal. The KSCL will sign an MoU with these departments in a couple of days.
“These projects will be executed by different implementing agencies and an MoU will be signed with these departments,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL.
Funds will be delivered by the KSCL as per the guidelines of the Union government, he added.
Elevated flyovers on railway road and old bus stand, mixed used development at Shakti Colony on engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode, sports facility at Karan Stadium, indoor sports complex at Nyaypuri, construction of record room and renovation of two police station, are some major projects which will be executed by different government agencies, said an official associated with the KSCL.
