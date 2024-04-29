Sonepat: GVM Girls College

Sonepat: In the district-level legal literacy competitions, the students of GVM Girls College performed brilliantly and bagged 10 prizes, including four first positions. The event was organised at Tau Devi Lal Government Women’s College, Murthal. Head of the institution Dr OP Paruthi and Principal Dr Manjula Spah congratulated the students and wished them luck. The event was organised at the direction of the Directorate of Higher Education, Haryana. Under this, essay-writing, slogan-writing, on the spot painting, declamation, poetry recitation, skit, debate, PowerPoint presentation, documentary film on social issues and a quiz were organised. GVM’s convening professor Dr Renu Rani said in on the spot painting, Rajni, a third year BA student emerged first and Kashish, a second year BSc Computer Science student stood third. In declamation, Tamanna of first year BSc Computer Science was adjudged second, in slogan-writing Bhavana Verma of third year B Com Honours stood first and Riya of second year BSc Computer Science stood third.

Guru Nanak Khalsa College

Yamunanagar: The women’s basketball team of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, clinched the first position in Kurukshetra University Inter-College Basketball Championship. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang said their college team emerged victorious, surpassing formidable opponents, including RKSD College, Kaithal, UTD team and Government College, Israna. Dean Dr Bodhraj and head of physical education department Dr Ranjit Singh commended the team’s performance, highlighting their perseverance and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Dr BR Ambedkar Govt College

Kaithal: Dr BR Ambedkar Govt College, Kaithal, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Post Payment Bank, marking a significant milestone in the realms of education and financial services. This strategic collaboration aims at empowering students with the help of internships and access to banking facilities, while fostering greater financial inclusion across communities. Principal Dr Manoj Kumar Bhambhu and Chief Manager and circle head of Ambala division of India post payment bank Ankur bhat signed the MoU. The MoU is in line with the industry academia relationship regulations of NEP. Students can expect enhanced banking services, financial literacy programmes and opportunities for practical learning. The partnership will pave way for a brighter future for the students.

