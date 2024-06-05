Sonepat LS seat: Congress’s Brahamchari edges past BJP’s Badoli by over 21K votes

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, June 4

In a close contest, Congress candidate Satpal Brahamchari defeated BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli by 21,816 votes. Brahamchari bagged 5,48,682 votes, while Badoli secured 5,26,866 votes. Badoli left the counting venue in the evening before the announcement of Congress candidate’s victory.

Hundreds of Congress supporters gathered outside the counting centre at BITS College in Mohana village on the Sonepat-Gohana road. The supporters took out a victory march amid ‘dhol’ and DJ beats. Supporters and candidates of the JJP and the INLD, along with Independent candidates, left the venue when they started trailling in the trends.

A total of 22 candidates were in the fray from the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat. Of them, 17 got less votes than NOTA votes (2,286 votes).

Brahamchari registered victory in three Assembly constituencies – Baroda and Kharkhoda in Sonepat district and Julana of Jind district.

BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli secured more votes than his rivals in six Assembly constituencies — Sonepat, Rai, Gannaur, Gohana, Jind and Safidon.

After winning the elections, Brahamchari thanked the voters and said he was sure of his victory as the people have fought his election. He said it is a win for Congress’ policies and people. District Election Officer Manoj Kumar handed over the winner’s certificate to Brahamchari. Congress MLAs Surender Panwar, Induraj Narwal and Mayor Nikhil Madaan, along with other Congress leaders, were present on the occasion.

Badoli, while leaving the counting centre, said he accepts his defeat and they failed in in taking their views to the people. He said a large number of people voted for him and he secured more votes in six Assembly constituencies.

When Badoli reached the gate of the counting centre, Congress supporters, who were present in big numbers, hooted. Meanwhile, Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal reached there and appealed to them not to create any disturbance.

