Sports equipment provided to 68 gram panchayats in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 8

The Haryana Provision of Sports Equipment Scheme 2023-24, initiated by the state government, aims to promote various sports and nurture rural talent. Under the scheme, 68 gram panchayats in the district have been provided sports equipment by the District Sports Department to encourage youths in rural areas to excel in sports and stay away from substance abuse.

The Sports Department has provided equipment related to volleyball, football, basketball, handball, wrestling, boxing, judo and cricket under the scheme. All sports equipment has been delivered to the district sports office and will be distributed to the gram panchayats from there.

The gram panchayats where suitable sports fields are available have been provided with the necessary sports equipment by the department.

In Narayankhera village, sarpanch Satya Prakash visited the District Sports Officer’s office to procure sports equipment. He said the village had fields for wrestling, volleyball, and cricket, where 60 to 70 youths practise daily. Although they had sheds and solid ground for wrestling, they lacked mats, which have now been provided by the department. The youths in the village are coached by two locals — Ajay Kumar and Anoop Singh — as there are no professional coaches available. The village hopes to produce talented athletes, and they urge the government to provide professional coaches.

District Sports and Youth Programme Officer Surinder Jeet Singh said sports equipment had been provided to 68 gram panchayats under the scheme. The panchayats had been notified, and they were now collecting their equipment.

