Surjakund crafts fair from March 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has said the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022 will be organised from March 19 to April 4. Uzbekistan will be the partner nation and Jammu and Kashmir will participate at the theme state.

Kaushal was holding a meeting of officers through videoconferencing in connection with the preparations for the fair here today. He has directed the officers to ensure that all preparations for the crafts fair be made on time so that visitors don’t have to face any kind of inconvenience.

Kaushal directed the officers to prepare a plan for free transport service from the parking areas to the fair entrance for the convenience of the visitors and to ensure better traffic and parking arrangements. He further said buses should be run from Tughlakabad to the Metro station-Surajkund-Sector 21 roundabout and Purana Qila-shooting range-Surajkund roundabout-Badarpur.

The Chief Secretary said public facilities at the fair ground should be strengthened for better interface with the participants and visitors. He said all roads leading to Surajkund should be ready on time and better arrangements for cleanliness should also be in place.

“Moreover, adequate police force should be deployed to maintain law and order,” he added.

The Chief Secretary also gave directions regarding barricading and other arrangements at all places.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Manoj Sinha said tourists coming from across the country and abroad would be able to book for the parking facility online through Paytm. “An app for the facilities in the entire fair complex will also be made by the Faridabad Smart City Corporation.”

The online booking will be done through the ‘Surajkund Mela’ app. Through this, tourists will be able to find the location and directions. Covid guidelines are being ensured while preparing for the fair.

Sinha was informed that the fair timings would be from 12.30 pm to 9.30 pm, while on Saturdays and Sundays it would start from 11 am onwards. For the convenience of the disabled and elderly persons, wheelchairs and other assistive devices would be arranged.

So far, 30 countries have agreed to participate in the fair. Last time around 12 lakh tourists had visited the fair and 1,200 stalls were set up by artisans. More tourists are expected this time.

