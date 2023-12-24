Taxi driver shot dead on NH48

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 23

A taxi driver was allegedly shot dead on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Manesar on Friday night. The police found the body of in the car, which was parked at the main carriageway of the highway, on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Udayvir Singh, a native of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. The police have taken the car into custody.

According to the police, they were informed that a taxi driver, with gunshot wounds, was lying in the driver's seat of the car, which was parked in front of a dhaba in Manesar.

“The driver was shot on his temple. We have informed Udayvir's family. We are checking footage from CCTV camera installed nearby and a probe is underway. An FIR will be registered after the family of the deceased reaches here,” said Inspector Virender Kumar, Manesar police station SHO.

#Gurugram