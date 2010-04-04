Haryana Diary: Too hot for a rally

Haryana Diary: Too hot for a rally

Faridabad: Holding a rally presided over by the CM in the district on Sunday in hot weather conditions has sparked off a debate in political circles about the motive behind it. While the organisers and activists supporting the MLA, many claim that it was meant to get more funds for speeding up the development of the constituency, and some others think that it was aimed at establishing political stunt in the segment.

BJP factionalism comes to fore

Mahendragarh: Factionalism among the BJP leaders in the district came to the fore again during the starting of construction work of the much-awaited mini secretariat project in Kanina town. The BJP MLA from Nangal Choudhary, Abhay Singh Yadav, was not present on the occasion, but BJP MLAs from Mahendragarh and Rewari attended the function, in which Union Minister Rao Inderjit was the chief guest, but he did not attend the function.

Another poll battle on cards?

Hisar: Birender Singh had announced to quit electoral politics when the BJP gave ticket to his son Brijendra Singh from Hisar Lok Sabha in 2019 General Elections. However, sensing the changing political scenario, he has expressed intentions that he was ready for another poll battle at his March 25 meeting organised to mark 50 years in public life.

Cong chides leaders for goof-up

Ambala: A video of a party organised at the Congress Bhawan in Ambala Cantonment is being shared on social media, in which some people can be seen dancing to a Punjabi song. Posters of Congress leaders can be seen in the background. Unhappy with the party scenes inside Congress Bhawan, Congress activists are questioning the leaders for the goof-up. A local Congress leader said while the party is already struggling to maintain its ground here, after seeing such scenes, residents are making fun of the party on social media.

Political leaders in a hurry

Yamunanagar: Assembly elections will be held after more than two and a half years in Haryana and an election-like atmosphere can already be felt in Yamunanagar this time. Leaders of various political parties are in a hurry to join other political parties. Recently, several leaders left their political parties and joined the AAP, while one joined the Congress.

Several leaders left their political parties and joined the AAP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

3
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

4
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

5
Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

6
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

7
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

8
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

9
Nation

Hindus can be declared 'minority' in states where they're numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

10
Nation

Mercury rising: IMD predicts heat wave in many parts, including Punjab and Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Top Stories

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Shares a video message to this effect

Central Trade Unions begin two-day nationwide strike; good response in industrial areas of Punjab, Haryana

Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...

Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week

Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week

Total hike goes up to Rs 4-4.10 per litre

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Around 12 bullets were fired

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

3 days left, MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Auto driver falls off Bhandari bridge, dies

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Shah

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Now, file theft complaint online in Chandigarh

Leopard on the prowl at Nayagaon

Open house: Is reserving lane for influential people & promoting VIP culture at Chandigarh railway station justified?

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held