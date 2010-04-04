Haryana Diary: Too hot for a rally

Faridabad: Holding a rally presided over by the CM in the district on Sunday in hot weather conditions has sparked off a debate in political circles about the motive behind it. While the organisers and activists supporting the MLA, many claim that it was meant to get more funds for speeding up the development of the constituency, and some others think that it was aimed at establishing political stunt in the segment.

BJP factionalism comes to fore

Mahendragarh: Factionalism among the BJP leaders in the district came to the fore again during the starting of construction work of the much-awaited mini secretariat project in Kanina town. The BJP MLA from Nangal Choudhary, Abhay Singh Yadav, was not present on the occasion, but BJP MLAs from Mahendragarh and Rewari attended the function, in which Union Minister Rao Inderjit was the chief guest, but he did not attend the function.

Another poll battle on cards?

Hisar: Birender Singh had announced to quit electoral politics when the BJP gave ticket to his son Brijendra Singh from Hisar Lok Sabha in 2019 General Elections. However, sensing the changing political scenario, he has expressed intentions that he was ready for another poll battle at his March 25 meeting organised to mark 50 years in public life.

Cong chides leaders for goof-up

Ambala: A video of a party organised at the Congress Bhawan in Ambala Cantonment is being shared on social media, in which some people can be seen dancing to a Punjabi song. Posters of Congress leaders can be seen in the background. Unhappy with the party scenes inside Congress Bhawan, Congress activists are questioning the leaders for the goof-up. A local Congress leader said while the party is already struggling to maintain its ground here, after seeing such scenes, residents are making fun of the party on social media.

Political leaders in a hurry

Yamunanagar: Assembly elections will be held after more than two and a half years in Haryana and an election-like atmosphere can already be felt in Yamunanagar this time. Leaders of various political parties are in a hurry to join other political parties. Recently, several leaders left their political parties and joined the AAP, while one joined the Congress.