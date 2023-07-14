Traffic jam at Kundli after Delhi stops entry of vehicles

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 13

A massive jam was witnessed on NH-44 near Kundli today after the police stopped the entry of vehicles in Delhi after the ISBT near Kashmiri Gate got waterlogged at several places.

The Sonepat and Panipat roadways depot have also decided to not send their buses to Delhi. The buses that were on their way turned back from Kundli border, due to which passengers faced a lot of problems.

Several areas in Delhi adjoining the Yamuna got flooded, due to which a massive jam was witnessed from the Kundli-Singhu border to the Karnal bypass in Delhi.

Following the message from Delhi, the Sonepat police stopped the vehicles, especially heavy vehicles — trucks and buses of all states, including Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh — near the Kundli border. The entry was opened for light vehicles, milk vans, food vans, etc., in the afternoon. The police were trying to ease the jam by diverting traffic routes.

A total of 22 buses were travelling between the Sonepat depot and Delhi on a daily basis, while around 25 buses travel to Delhi from Panipat, in which hundreds of passengers commute for work, said sources. The route for Sonepat to Jaipur and Ajmer has also been diverted through KGP and KMP.

Kuldeep Jangra, GM, Roadways, Panipat, said all buses were returned from the Singhu border as several areas in Delhi got submerged. Besides, the Panipat-Shamli route was closed and all buses on the Haridwar route were returned from Roorkee due to a large number of kanwariyas, he added.

