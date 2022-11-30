Varsity's plan of campus expansion hits roadblock

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 29

The application seeking the no objection certificate (NOC) of the Environment and Forest Department to allow the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, to expand its premises, has been pending for the past around one-and-a-half year.

An official of the university said, “18-acres of the land was purchased near Bhakri village on the Faridabad-Gurugram road here in Jaunary 2020 after the state Finance Department approved the project. Since the land is in the ambit of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, the institute needs to get an NOC from the Environment and Forest Department.” The application to get the NOC was sent last year but the department still hadn’t replied,

he added.

The university has purchased the land for Rs 55 crore from the Municipal Corporation Faridabad. The cost of land was borne by the state government.

The university officials had found the land in Bhakri village well connected to transport facilities, due to its close location to the Capital. The university is facing difficulties to start new courses in its present campus, which is spread over 20 acres in Sector 6 here.