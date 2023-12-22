‘Viksit Bharat’ dream of entire nation: Nadda

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 21

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that the aim of seeing India as a developed nation was not limited to one person or party, but it was the dream of the entire country to see “Viksit Bharat”.

Nadda reached Kurukshetra to attend the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) and participated in the evening “aarti” at Brahma Sarovar. He also visited Gita Gyan Santhanam. He was accompanied by BJP state chief and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, among others.

Sri Lanka’s Buddhasasana, religious and cultural minister Vidura Wickramanayaka said, “Krishna as the charioteer of Arjuna didn’t recite Gita only of Dawapar Yuga, or Kaliyuga, but also for the present and future. We all are one and are the spark of His divinity. When we will understand this, we will start respecting one another. The moment we are there, there will be peace and prosperity. There will be no differences in languages and religion. We should follow the message of the Bhagavadgita and cast away our differences. We are willing to host the next event (IGM) in Sri Lanka next year.”

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said, “It is a matter of pride and fortune for me to be present at the land of the Gita. People are forgetting our rich culture, heritage, and history, but we all should take pride that we are seeing its revival through the Gita Mahotsav. The message of the Gita is for all and it will remain relevant for all times to come. It shows us the light and its teachings show the right path in every situation.”

He added, “Since I am a politician, it is my duty to put things from the political point of view, too. The 21st century is the century of Satvik powers, which means people who are standing with the truth, righteousness and are living for society and to strengthen the nation. The aim of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is not the target of only one person or party, but of the entire country. We should make the country a developed nation by 2047.”

