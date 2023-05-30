Viral Video: Man in Gurugram drinks alcohol on roof of moving car, traffic police issue challan

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 30

Two videos of a man drinking alcohol and doing push-ups on the roof of a moving car in Gurugram is making the rounds across social media platforms.

2 of his friends could also be seen emerging out of the moving car while opening its doors from the either side.

Taking swift action on the viral videos, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued a challan in the name of the car owner based on its registration number.

“A challan for amount Rs 6500 has been issued against the violator. We request all road users not to put their own and others’ lives in danger by violating traffic rules”, traffic police wrote on microblogging site while notifying the viral videos.

Two undated videos were shared on Twitter on Tuesday morning by a user.

In the first clip which lasts 13 seconds, an unidentified man was allegedly seen consuming liquor on top of a moving car amidst the traffic on the road. Besides, 2 other occupants were also seen emerging out of the car after opening both sides’ front doors. The man in white shirt on the top of the car was seen holding a bottle which appears to be of beer.

Another video of the same car and the same men was shared on Twitter. This time, the man in white shirt was seen doing push ups on the roof of the moving car. In this 27-second-long video, three other men were seen climbing on the doors of the car outside and were also dancing.

According to the police quick action was taken as soon as the video came to notice through Twitter. As per the car registration number it is registered on the name of Harish as first owner under Gurugram South authority.

“We have issued a challan for Rs 6500 to the violator under motor vehicle act. This type of act on roads will never be tolerable”, said Virender Vij, DCP, traffic.

#gurugram #social media #twitter