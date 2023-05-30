 Viral Video: Man in Gurugram drinks alcohol on roof of moving car, traffic police issue challan : The Tribune India

Viral Video: Man in Gurugram drinks alcohol on roof of moving car, traffic police issue challan

Two undated videos were shared on Twitter on Tuesday morning by a user

Viral Video: Man in Gurugram drinks alcohol on roof of moving car, traffic police issue challan

As per the car registration number it is registered on the name of Harish, as first owner, under Gurugram South authority. Video grab



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 30

Two videos of a man drinking alcohol and doing push-ups on the roof of a moving car in Gurugram is making the rounds across social media platforms.

2 of his friends could also be seen emerging out of the moving car while opening its doors from the either side.  

Taking swift action on the viral videos, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued a challan in the name of the car owner based on its registration number.

“A challan for amount Rs 6500 has been issued against the violator. We request all road users not to put their own and others’ lives in danger by violating traffic rules”, traffic police wrote on microblogging site while notifying the viral videos.

Two undated videos were shared on Twitter on Tuesday morning by a user.

In the first clip which lasts 13 seconds, an unidentified man was allegedly seen consuming liquor on top of a moving car amidst the traffic on the road. Besides, 2 other occupants were also seen emerging out of the car after opening both sides’ front doors. The man in white shirt on the top of the car was seen holding a bottle which appears to be of beer.

Another video of the same car and the same men was shared on Twitter. This time, the man in white shirt was seen doing push ups on the roof of the moving car. In this 27-second-long video, three other men were seen climbing on the doors of the car outside and were also dancing.

According to the police quick action was taken as soon as the video came to notice through Twitter. As per the car registration number it is registered on the name of Harish as first owner under Gurugram South authority.

“We have issued a challan for Rs 6500 to the violator under motor vehicle act. This type of act on roads will never be tolerable”, said Virender Vij, DCP, traffic.

 

#gurugram #social media #twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

3
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

4
Bathinda

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

5
Chandigarh

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

6
Nation

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

8
Punjab

AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

9
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

10
Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion; 2 new ministers to be sworn-in, one resigns

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion; 2 new ministers to be sworn-in, one resigns

Government seeks time from Governor for oath-taking ceremony...

Wrestlers protest LIVE Updates: Protesting wrestlers reach Haridwar to ‘immerse’ their medals in Ganges

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

Hand over medals to BKU chief

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

Police claim murder pre-planned as Sahil waited for the girl...

Amit Shah says peace in Manipur top priority, instructs officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace

Amit Shah says peace in Manipur top priority, instructs officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace

Home minister is currently visiting Manipur as part of effor...


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra shot in Canada

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

NCERT drops references to Khalistan demand from class 12 political science textbook

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

National monument not demonstration site, wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate: Police sources

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Barjinder Singh Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance in Jang-e-Azadi memorial case

No change in broadcast of Akashvani's Punjabi news bulletins

Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Farmers demand MSP; submit memo to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing