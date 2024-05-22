Will win all 10 seats: Uttarakhand CM

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 21

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the BJP will repeat history in the state and win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

BJP district president Dushyant Bhatt and Panipat Urban MLA Pramod Vij welcomed the CM of Uttarakhand.

Dhami said, “India is the world’s largest democracy and the Lok Sabha elections are also like a war in which there is a fight between ‘Dharma and Adharma’.”

Urging people to vote for the BJP, CM Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to make India a world leader.

“The Union Government has abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, constructed Ram Temple, made triple talaq punishable and implemented the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA). In Parliament, 33 per cent reservation has been given to women. The BJP government has implemented several welfare schemes for the poor, including the Ayushman scheme,” he added.

The Uttarakhand CM said there is a wave in favour of the BJP due to these people-centric schemes. He said people across the country are enthusiastic to make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time.

Talking about the former CM, Dhami said, “Manohar Lal Khattar is like a saint and he has brought all government schemes on a single portal for the benefit of people. He gave jobs without any ‘parchi aur kharchi’ and worked for the betterment of government employees by making their transfers process online.”

