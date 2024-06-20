Withdraw chargesheet or face agitation, warn teachers’ bodies

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 19

The All-India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (AIFUCTO) and the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO) have warned the authorities at the Department of Higher Education that they would launch a stir if the chargesheet against Dr Amit Chaudhary, Associate Professor (history), at Pandit Chiranji Lal Sharma Government College, Karnal, was not withdrawn soon.

Amit, who is also the president of the All Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association , was chargesheeted in April following tweets from his twitter (now X) handle against the Education Department as well as officers and ministers. The authorities in the chargesheet claimed that he had committed the acts of omission and commission.

It had been stated in the chargesheet that “Dr Amit Chaudhary performed his duty in a negligent and irresponsible manner and committed an act unbecoming of a government officer and violated the provisions of Rule 5(i) (III) and (V) of the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees Conduct) Rules, 2016. The lapses constitute grave misconduct on his part rendering him liable for disciplinary action under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016”.

“Being the representative of college teachers, Chaudhary has consistently utilised appropriate channels to address concerns such as the backlog of pending work at the Directorate level, administrative apathy, lack of transparency in decision-making processes and the urgent need to fill vacant teaching posts, hence the chargesheet against him is an attempt to harass and silence a democratically elected representative of the teaching fraternity,” said Dr Narender Chahar, national vice- president, AIFUCTO.

He said this punitive measure, instead of addressing the legitimate and pressing issues he had raised, was perceived by the entire teaching fraternity as an unjust act of victimisation.

Dr Vikash Siwach, president, HFUCTO, said if the chargesheet was not withdrawn forthwith, the HFUCTO and the AIFUCTO would be compelled to launch an agitation against this blatant act.

“We will mobilise our members and supporters across the country to protest this injustice. Both organisations reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and reform within the education system, hence we will continue to advocate for policies and actions that promote the rights and welfare of teachers and improve the quality of education in Haryana. We urge the authorities to withdraw the chargesheet and address the legitimate concerns raised by the college teachers,” Siwach added.

Dr Sunil Kumar, general secretary, HFUCTO, said the action against Dr Amit was an attempt to intimidate and suppress the legitimate voices of the teaching fraternity. The Directorate should prioritise addressing the genuine concerns raised rather than targeting those who brought them to light.

