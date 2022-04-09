Woman dies as clothes get entangled in thrasher

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 8

In a tragic incident, a woman farm labourer, aged 45, died when her clothes got entangled in a thrasher machine while harvesting on a farm in Narukheri village this afternoon.

The police started investigating the matter as the victim’s family members alleged negligence on part of the farmer. The family members said her head got severed in the mishap.

The deceased was identified as Mamta of Pingli village. Rajiv, son of the deceased, said his mother was a labourer and had been hired for wheat harvesting, but the farmer had assigned the work of thrashing to her and another woman.

Due to the negligence of the farmer, her mother had died, he said. He demanded action against the farmer.

The body was sent for postmortem examination. The statement of the family members was yet to be recorded, said the police. —