Woman, son killed in Hisar by assailants

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 10

A youth and his mother were killed by two motorcycle-borne assailants at different places within a gap of a few minutes in Dogran Mohallan of the town this evening.

The victims were identified as Sumit Mittal, 26 who was shot dead in a shop and Usha, his mother, who was stabbed multiple times, resulting in her death on the spot in the Uttam Nagar locality.

The police said one of the accused had been identified as Sandeep, who was having enmity with Sumit over with his estranged wife. Sources said Sumit had married Sandeep’s wife recently, who got separated from her husband and also filed a case of divorce. The police said Sumit’s wife said Sandeep had been issuing threats to them after their marriage. —