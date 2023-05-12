X-ray, ECG machines at PHCs soon, says Vij

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 11

With an aim to provide better health services to patients in their nearby areas, the government is set to provide ECG and X-ray machine facilities at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) level. After the demolition of old buildings, the government will renovate 162 old PHCs as well.

Patient info online All government hospitals/health facilities are being connected through e-Upchar so that the information of the patients can be made available online. Anil Vij, health & family welfare minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij, who was at the inauguration of the new building of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, said, “I have ordered my department to set up new PHCs. Often, doctors sit in dilapidated PHCs/hospitals and there is a queue of 200-300 patients. Unless we change this, we cannot get expected results.”

He said that the department had prepared a scheme to provide facilities of ECG and X-ray machines up to the PHC level. The minister said that the government had decided to purchase only WHO-GMP certified medicines and US-FDA certified equipment for health centres.

“We are trying to facilitate the availibility of X-ray machines, ultrasound, MRI and Cath labs in all the district hospitals. Currently, Cath labs are operational only in four districts, including Ambala, Faridabad and Gurugram,” said the minister.