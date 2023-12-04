Yamunanagar Naib Tehsildar booked for illegally changing land records

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 3

A Naib Tehsildar-cum-assistant collector (second class) of Chhachhrauli tehsil has been booked for allegedly getting the khasra girdawari of a piece of agriculture land changed illegally in the name of another person instead of the original owners. The order in this regard was passed on November 2, 2012.

This 29 kanal and 17 marla shamlat land belongs to the panchayat of Khizrabad (now Pratap Nagar) village of Yamunanagar district. On the complaint of the District Development and Panchayat Officer, Yamunanagar, Jaswinder Singh, a case had now been registered against the then Naib Tehsildar of Chhachhrauli tehsil under various sections of the IPC at Chhachhrauli police station on December 1.

According to information, a case titled Subedin versus Jyoti Ram and others was filed in the court of the then Naib Tehsildar for change of khasra girdawari of the said area of shamlat land belonging to Khizrabad village in 2012. The person whose name was registered in this khasra girdawari against the said land had died in 2007.

In fact, the khasra girdawari of this land should have been registered in the name of the heirs of the deceased. But the then naib tehsildar-cum-assistant collector passed an order to change this khasra girdawari illegally in the name of another person. When this fraud came to the notice of the heirs of the deceased, they lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

After getting the complaint, the DC marked an inquiry to the District Revenue Officer and on the basis of his inquiry report, a case has now been registered against the then naib tehsildar.

