Youth stabbed to death in Sonepat, couple held

Sonepat, July 2
A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death and found lying in a pool of blood near Fazilpur village of the district today. The Sector 27 police reached the spot and began a probe. The special anti-gangster (SAG) unit has nabbed a couple for allegedly murdering the youth, identified as Rakesh (in pic) of Gyan Nagar in the city.
The police received information about the murder in the wee hours and found the body lying in a pool of blood on the roadside. They have recovered a sharp-edged knife with blood stains and a motorcycle lying around 20 ft away from the body.
Later, the police informed the victim’s family about the incident. Praveen, brother of the deceased, along with his father and others, reached the spot and identified the victim. In his complaint to the police, Praveen said some unidentified persons had stabbed his brother and slit his throat.
Following the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and begun a probe.
Rajpal, ACP, Crime, said after being informed about the murder, the unit nabbed the couple for allegedly murdering Rakesh. The accused have been identified as Shankar of Gyan Nagar and his wife Anju. A truck driver, Shankar suspected that Rakesh often spoke to his wife, the ACP added.
