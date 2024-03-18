 Cervical cancer: Till what age can one take HPV vaccine? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Cervical cancer: Till what age can one take HPV vaccine?

Cervical cancer: Till what age can one take HPV vaccine?

Cervical cancer: Till what age can one take HPV vaccine?

Photo for representation only.



IANS

New Delhi, March 18

While 9 to 14 is the right age to take the HPV vaccine, women who missed the jabs at the recommended age can still have some protection against cervical cancer, said experts on Monday.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a very common infection and high-risk strains are known to cause cervical cancer. India accounts for 1 in every 5 or 21 per cent of cervical cancer cases, according to a recent study published in the journal The Lancet Global Health. The cancer also causes almost one in every four or 23 per cent deaths in the country.

The HPV vaccine is most effective when given to adolescents between 9 to 14 years of age. Yet it is still recommended for up to 45 years of age, the experts told IANS.

“It is crucial for every girl to receive the cervical cancer vaccination between the ages of 9 to 26, as it is most effective when administered before the onset of sexual activity. This vaccine protects against the HPV strains responsible for cervical cancer. However, even individuals beyond the age of 26 and maximum till 45 may benefit from the vaccine, particularly if they have not been previously exposed to HPV,” said Dr Chetna Jain, Director Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Gurugram.

“Today, younger generations are becoming sexually active with multiple partners at earlier ages, highlighting the importance of vaccination. If the cervical cancer vaccine is administered after the recommended age range, girls and women may still benefit from protection against certain HPV strains. Nonetheless, the vaccine's efficacy may reduce with an increased risk of HPV exposure,” she added.

Dr Rinku Sen Gupta Dhar, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi, said that individuals who have missed the recommended age limit can still benefit from the vaccine. “The upper age limit for HPV vaccine is 45,” said the doctor.

The doctors stressed the importance of regular cervical cancer screenings remain crucial for early detection and prevention, regardless of vaccination status.

Dr Rinku explained that HPV infection, which is often symptomless, can persist for years and can lead to cancer if not addressed.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

2
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

3
Punjab

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

4
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

5
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

6
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

7
Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore win Women's Premier League

8
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

9
India

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

10
India

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

EC had directed all state governments to transfer officers c...

Electoral Bonds: Disclose all conceivable information, Supreme Court tells SBI

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

Refuses to entertain SCBA president’s plea for review of the...

INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing ‘Shakti’, says PM Modi in Telangana

INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing ‘Shakti’, says PM Modi in Telangana

Modi says the nation dedicated ‘Chandrayaan's’ success to ‘S...

Tamilisai Soundararajan likely to contest Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket, can ex-Governors contest?

Tamilisai Soundararajan likely to contest Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket, can ex-Governors contest?

Ex-Governors have been known to contest elections in the pas...

Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate

Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate

Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, ha...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Panthic gathering at Amritsar Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

2 found dead with stab wounds in Delhi

Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Jalandhar: Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed