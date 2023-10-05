 Move to reclassify nicotine replacement therapies as prescription drugs will limit accessibility: Doctors : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Move to reclassify nicotine replacement therapies as prescription drugs will limit accessibility: Doctors

Move to reclassify nicotine replacement therapies as prescription drugs will limit accessibility: Doctors

Nicotine polacrilex gums, lozenges and transdermal patches are used for nicotine replacement therapies

Move to reclassify nicotine replacement therapies as prescription drugs will limit accessibility: Doctors

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 5

Any move to reclassify nicotine replacement therapies as prescription drugs will limit their accessibility to those seeking to stop tobacco consumption, some doctors said on Thursday, underlining that such therapies are safe and empower individuals to quit smoking.

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has proposed to place nicotine replacement therapies under Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules so that in future they would be available only on the prescription of authorised medical practitioners and not as over-the-counter preparation.

Nicotine polacrilex gums, lozenges and transdermal patches are used for nicotine replacement therapies (NRT).

NRT offers a 50 per cent higher probability of quitting smoking compared to attempting to quit without it, and it is both safe and readily available without the need for a prescription, experts said.

Dr Chandrakant S Pandav, former head of the Department of Community Medicine at the AIIMS-New Delhi, emphasized the pressing need for improved access to tobacco cessation methods in India and said that tobacco use afflicts 28.6 per cent of adults in the country, with a particularly significant impact on 42 per cent of men and 14.2 per cent of women.

“Challenges continue to exist in challenging geographic locations and rural areas, highlighting the importance of making NRT accessible over the counter,” Dr Pandav said, adding that “easier access to NRT without prescriptions empowers individuals to quit smoking”.

Nicotine, the primary addictive component in cigarettes, delivers rapid pleasurable effects through smoking. NRT, on the other hand, serves as a temporary replacement for a small quantity of nicotine, controlling cravings, alleviating withdrawal symptoms and facilitating the transition to tobacco abstinence, he said.

Unlike cigarettes, NRT provides a gradual and very small increase in blood nicotine levels, which discourages misuse. The aim of NRT is to enable people to quit smoking with the help of nicotine delivery systems with reduced addictiveness, Dr Pandav stated.

Dr Sajeela Maini of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi said, “In my years of practice in smoking cessation, I have found that nicotine replacement therapy is the mainstay of smoking cessation therapy. Substituting cigarettes with a nicotine product works the best. It is most effective in reducing the urges, and withdrawals of quitting the stick. Tobacco dependence is a mind-body addiction.”

She stressed on the need to address both the physiology and psychology of addiction in proper perspective, it to be effective.

Pharmacotherapy, per se, has a supportive role in reducing the urges and withdrawals of quitting and making the process less discomforting, Dr Maini said.

“To ensure the success of our smoking cessation endeavours, we should concentrate on enhanced access to NRT. Tobacco addiction is one of the most widespread addictions in the world. In fact, we need a multi-pronged approach to arrest this menace. Tobacco cessation is still in its infancy in India. We need to educate the public pro-actively about scientifically-backed options like NRT to assist them in quitting smoking and thus prevent them from developing tobaccosis - spectrum of diseases caused by smoking and chewing of tobacco,” she said.

Dr Pandav also pointed to Indian trials conducted in 2023 such as the one in Odisha, which demonstrated the efficacy of NRT in halting smokeless tobacco use.

Another study in Bengaluru in the same year highlighted the effectiveness of combining NRT with behavioural counselling in reducing cigarette smoking, he said.

At the 89th Drugs Technical Advisory Board meeting held in May 2023, there was a proposal to amend Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. The idea is to place all formulations of nicotine containing up to 2mg-4mg under prescription of authorised medical practitioners and not as over the counter preparation.

“Any step undertaken to reclassify it as a prescription drug will limit the product accessibility to prospective tobacco quitters and will also slow down the efforts of the government on tobacco de-addiction,” Dr Maini said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

2
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

3
Punjab

Gurminder Singh tipped to be new Advocate General of Punjab

4
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

5
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

6
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

8
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

9
India

Delhi excise policy scam: Why AAP not named as accused, Supreme Court asks ED

10
Comment

The Khalistan imbroglio in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of water to any state, says CM Mann after emergency Cabinet meeting

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

The meeting came a day after the SC asked the Centre to surv...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Was arrested by ED in connection with money laundering probe...

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

SC bench said most of the allegations in the corruption case...

Gurminder Singh appointed as advocate general of Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

The development comes following the resignation of senior la...

New Zealand keep defending champions England to 282/9 in World Cup opener

World Cup opener: Centurions Rachin Ravindra, Conway produce New Zealand’s version of ‘Bazball’ to stun champions England

Trophy holders simply could not muster any response to the a...


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

Two cases of sacrilege in Tarn Taran district, one arrested

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Gurugram police book Chandigarh resident for trying to send opium to US via courier

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

Centre trying to ‘silence’ Sanjay Singh: AAP on arrest of Rajya Sabha MP

Delhi Police questions journalists Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma in NewsClick case

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district