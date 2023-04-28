Pakistani baby born with 2 penises and no anus in rare medical case

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 28

In a rare medical case in Pakistan, a baby boy was born with two working penises, but no anus.

Doctors in their paper, published in International Journal of Surgery Case Reports, sais the baby appeared to have been born with a case of diphallia, a condition that affects one in six million babies.

Often babies have surgery to remove one but this time, surgeons left both phalluses intact and it is unclear as to why they did so.

The boy was also able to pass urine "from both orifices" with one penis 1cm bigger than the other, reports the mirror.co.uk.

A colonoscopy was also conducted by the surgeons on the Pakistani baby to pass stool as he was born without an anus.