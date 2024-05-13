10 labourers rescued from Shinku La

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 12

The police rescued 10 stranded labourers from Shinku La in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday.

As per the police, the vehicle in which these labourers were travelling on the Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road in the region encountered some technical problem and got stuck near Shinku La.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said that on getting information, the police quickly swung into action and rescued all stranded labourers and also made arrangements for their night stay.

