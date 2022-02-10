100% placement at IIM-Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 9

MBA students of the 2021-2022 batch of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, secured 100 per cent placements with the average Cost to Company (CTC) offer registering a 27 per cent increase than the previous placement.

As many as 219 offers were received by 178 students with girls bagging 20 per cent of the total offers. Out of 178 students, 142 boys and 36 girls have been placed in top corporates.

More than 120 corporates participated in the placement drive including Deloitte, Accenture, Cognizant, Schneider Electric, Hero Motors, IDBI Capital, L&T, IBM, ICICI, EY, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, DCM Shriram, Volvo, Eicher, ZS, etc.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director, IIM-Sirmaur, conveyed her best wishes to the students and informed that the average CTC offered to the batch saw a 27 per cent increase from the previous placement.

Prof Bhavin Shah, chairperson, Placements, applauded the outstanding performance of the ‘Students Corporate Relations and Placements Committee’ of IIM, Sirmaur. He recognised the diligent efforts and unfathomable commitment demonstrated by the student body.