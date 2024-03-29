2 Haryana residents held with heroin worth Rs 5 lakh in Shimla

PTI

Shimla, March 29

Two Haryana residents have been arrested here with more than 96 grams of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle of the two men in Fagu near Shimla, Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddharth Sharma said.

Manoj Kumar (32) and Anil Kumar (41), both residents of Haryana, were on their way to Theog from Kufri. They were found to be in possession of 96.44 grams of heroin, worth Rs 5 lakh, the DSP said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the two.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kufri #Shimla