200 bighas, apple plants damaged

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 19

Three panchayats of the Raghupur valley in Anni subdivision of the district have suffered heavy losses due to torrential rain on August 14 and 15. Due to landslides in Karshaigad, Fanauti and Lagauti panchayats, 200 bighas with 300 fruit-bearing apple plants were damaged while more than 10 houses became vulnerable due to landslides.

Link roads in the Raghupur valley are blocked and the telecom network has been snapped. The valley is witnessing power outage and a blackout for the past five days. Apple orchards of Tilak Raj, Sagar Das and Santosh Kumar were completely destroyed due to a landslide at Chalach village. About 150 small and big apple trees were completely damaged.

Meanwhile, torrential rain has changed the landscape of Banala, Juhar, Fanauti, Karshala, Suhal, Darku, Koltha, Kuthed, Lagauti, Balu, Juhar, Dohad, Kandibagh, Bagola, Dehuri, Kot, Lot and Ghuhatan villages. Villagers Ramesh Chand, Sohan Lal, Chaman Lal and Mohan Thakur say that losses due to damage caused could increase.

The damage caused by heavy rain on August 14 and 15 was much more than that witnessed in July. The three panchayats had suffered a loss of about Rs 4 crore in July — 150 apple plants and nine houses were damaged along with 120 bighas of arable land. Banala village witnessed displacement for the second time within a month.

However, the assessment of damage caused has not been done yet due to blocked roads. Lagauti panchayat president Mohan Lal said that heavy landslides occurred in Fanauti, Karshaigad and Lagauti in the Raghupur valley due to torrential rain. He urged the district administration and the state government to assess the damage caused and give proper compensation to the affected people.

Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said that patwaris and panchayat secretaries had been asked to submit reports regarding damage caused due to rain.

#Kullu