250 honoured for dance, 100 for drama at Shimla fest

Shimla, June 11
The five-day 69th Drama and Dance Festival, organised by the All India Artists Association (AIAA), Shimla at the Kali Badi hall and Gaiety Theatre, concluded here yesterday with an award ceremony at the Kali Badi hall.
Artistes of all age groups participated in the event, with more than 250 artistes being awarded in the dance competition. Additionally, 100 awards were given in the drama segment. Apart from this, renowned artistes of the country were felicitated with the Shri Balraj Sahni Award, Shri Sudarshan Gaur Award and the Shri Gopi Kishan Award. Under the guidance of the association president Rohitashv Gour and his wife Dr Rekha Gour, every year more than 1,200 artistes perform in Shimla through the association’s events.
AIAA was founded by Rohitashv Gour’s late father Sudarshan Gour, his colleagues Madan Puri, Balraj Sahni, Prem Chopra, and others.
Earlier, on Sunday, the association felicitated 10 non-government organisations and social workers with the Indian Hero Award, 2024, at the historic Gaiety Theatre.
The awardees included Gurmeet Singh of Nofal Ek Umeed; Vikas Thapta of Madad Sewa Trust; Nitin Vyas Shamla Education and Social Welfare Trust; Bharti Sood Manav Sanstha; Himanshu Kumar, a social worker; Sood Sabha, Shimla; Shubhankar Sood; Sadaiv Foundation; and Piyush of Bal Vikas International School.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability