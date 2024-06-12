250 honoured for dance, 100 for drama at Shimla fest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

The five-day 69th Drama and Dance Festival, organised by the All India Artists Association (AIAA), Shimla at the Kali Badi hall and Gaiety Theatre, concluded here yesterday with an award ceremony at the Kali Badi hall.

Artistes of all age groups participated in the event, with more than 250 artistes being awarded in the dance competition. Additionally, 100 awards were given in the drama segment. Apart from this, renowned artistes of the country were felicitated with the Shri Balraj Sahni Award, Shri Sudarshan Gaur Award and the Shri Gopi Kishan Award. Under the guidance of the association president Rohitashv Gour and his wife Dr Rekha Gour, every year more than 1,200 artistes perform in Shimla through the association’s events.

AIAA was founded by Rohitashv Gour’s late father Sudarshan Gour, his colleagues Madan Puri, Balraj Sahni, Prem Chopra, and others.

Earlier, on Sunday, the association felicitated 10 non-government organisations and social workers with the Indian Hero Award, 2024, at the historic Gaiety Theatre.

The awardees included Gurmeet Singh of Nofal Ek Umeed; Vikas Thapta of Madad Sewa Trust; Nitin Vyas Shamla Education and Social Welfare Trust; Bharti Sood Manav Sanstha; Himanshu Kumar, a social worker; Sood Sabha, Shimla; Shubhankar Sood; Sadaiv Foundation; and Piyush of Bal Vikas International School.

