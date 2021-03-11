28 of five families rescued in Hamipur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 20

As many as 28 persons belonging to five families were rescued after their houses were submerged in flood waters at Khairi village on the banks of the Beas in the district today. The water level in the Beas rose suddenly at 5.45 am and the five families were stranded in their houses. Deputy Commissioner Debashweta Banik deployed a team of Home Guard jawans along with Indian Reserve Battalion personnel at Jangal Beri at 6 am. She also rushed to the village to monitor the rescue operations. The rescued people included a 93-year-old man and an 45-day-old infant.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 10 houses in which the families of Karam Chand, Ashok Kumar, Reeta Devi, Raj Kumar and Parvesh Kumar were living were on the verge of collapse. She added that all families were given an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 each and temporary accommodation.

In another incident in the district, the Nadaun industrial area on the banks of the Beas was submerged in flood waters. Several industrial units reportedly suffered huge losses. The Beas was flowing above the danger mark.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the administration would extend all possible help to the families in distress. She added that the rescue operations continued for four hours till people were evacuated to a safe place. She advised people not to venture near flooded rivers.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner said that government property to the tune of Rs 63.5 crore had been damaged due to incessant rain. She added that the Public Works Department suffered the maximum property loss of Rs 33.15 crore, while the Irrigation and Public Health Departemnt reported propery loss of Rs 29.75 crore and the HPESBL property worth Rs 36.39 lakh was damaged. Private property was also damaged.