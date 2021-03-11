3 schemes merged to boost empowerment of women

Our Correspondent

Una, May 12

The Una district administration has amalgamated funds of three different schemes to boost empowerment of rural women and provide roadside amenities to commuters in the Kutlehar Assembly segment, which is almost synonymous with the Bangana Sub-Division.

Funds under the MGNREGA, National Livelihood Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission have been utilised to construct rain shelters, toilets and a convenience store at three locations along the Una-Hamirpur National Highway at populated spots in Dhundla, Kakrana and Nanavin villages.

Kutlehar MLA Virender Kanwar, who is also the minister for Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, said the Una-Hamirpur highway is a busy road due to religious tourism as inter-state and locals travel to Baba Balak Nath temple and other shrines located along the route. Besides, he said the Baba Garib Nath temple on the banks of Gobind Sagar lake in Androuli village of Kutlehar is also a tourist destination.

Kanwar said a sum of Rs 5.7 lakh had been spent on each of the three locations for infrastructure, which includes Rs 3 lakh for the bus stop rain shelter, Rs 2.1 lakh for public toilets and Rs 60,000 for a public conveniences store. He said ‘Him Ira’ branded products, which were made by women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state are stocked at these shops, which are being managed by members of local SHGs.

Vimla Devi, a member of the Dhundla SHG, said the outlet on the highway has provided their SHG, a great opportunity to sell their products. Dhundla Gram Panchayat Pradhan Sushma Devi said the facilities at three spots on the highway had been successful.