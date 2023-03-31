30 activists protest against Nooran sisters, detained

Solan, March 30
The Dharampur police booked 30 activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch for unlawful assembly as they were protesting the
presence of Nooran sisters at a cultural night of a local fair today.
The activists staged a sit-in outside Government Degree College, where the sisters were performing. The police detained 30 activists.
Solan Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma confirmed that 30 activists of the manch had been detained after they were creating ruckus and protesting the presence of Nooran sisters at a local fair.
They have been booked under Sections 341 and 143 of the Indian Penal Code for wrongful restrain and unlawful assembly.
Later, other protesters demanded the release of activists and said the police were suppressing their voice. They also raised slogans against the mela committee, which had invited the Nooran sisters for the cultural night. They alleged the local artistes were being ignored.
