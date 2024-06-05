4/4 mode, Jai Ram credits Modi, electorate for victory

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 4

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of Opposition, was a happy man today. Victory in all four Lok Sabha constituencies — especially in Mandi, where BJP’s star candidate Kangana Ranaut won on his home turf — is a huge boost to the former CM, who would have had a lot of explaining to do if Kangana had lost to Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress.

Thakur congratulated the four victorious BJP candidates, particularly appreciating Kangana for her win.

Thakur attributed the BJP sweep to PM Narendra Modi and the unwavering support of the electorate. Speaking to mediapersons here today, Thakur expressed his gratitude towards the voters, especially those in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, for reaffirming their trust in the BJP in the third consecutive General Election.

Highlighting Modi’s campaigning in the state, Thakur emphasised the pivotal role he played in the victory.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, history was repeated once again and the BJP won all four Lok Sabha seats by a good margin of votes. The NDA is going to form a government at the Centre. I am also thankful to all BJP MLAs as we secured good margin of votes in all nine Assembly seats in Mandi district as well as in three Assembly seats in Kullu district and also in the Bharmour Assembly segment of Chamba district, which falls in the Mandi parliamentary constituency,” said Thakur.

On her part, Kangana acknowledged the support of party leaders, including Modi and Jai Ram Thakur, as well as the BJP MLAs, party workers and voters of the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Ranaut pledged her dedication to serving the people of Mandi, promising to prioritise the development of the constituency and ensuring the effective execution of stalled projects.

She said, “The voters of Mandi rejected the family politics and expressed their faith in me, the daughter of Mandi. I will come up to their expectations. I am ready to ensure the development of Mandi according to the directions of the party leadership. It is a very emotional day for me, it is a historical lead.”

