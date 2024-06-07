4 killed, 9 hurt in Chamba road mishap

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 6

Four persons were killed and nine injured when the SUV they were travelling in veered off the road and fell 200 m down on the Rahk-Bindla-Dhanana road under the Bharmour sub-division in Chamba district on Thursday morning, police said.

Among the injured, three have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical, College, Tanda, while six are under treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College (JNGMC), Chamba.

The deceased have been identified as Sarla Devi (42), wife of Pravesh from Salna village, Srishtha, wife of Bhagat Ram from Bagodi village, Chaman Singh son of Omkar Singh from Pukhred village and Mahender Singh of Malla village in Samra area. Sarla Devi and Srishtha died on the spot, Chaman Singh succumbed to his injuries at Chamba Medical College, while Mahender Singh died while being taken to the RPGMC, Tanda. A total of 13 persons, including the driver, were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the accident occurred around 9 am. The Tata Sumo, bearing registration number HP 01C 0871, was traveling from Samra to Rakh when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Dundai. The vehicle veered off the road and fell nearly 200 m down the road. The crash was so severe that the vehicle was badly wrecked.

Upon hearing the crash, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police and requisitioned emergency services. A police rescue team reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. Locals helped rescue the injured and transported them to Chamba Medical College using private vehicles and ambulances. Four seriously injured individuals were referred to Tanda Medical College.

Yadav said the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. The immediate cause of accident is yet not known. However, the locals said that the road on which the mishap took place is in very bad condition and did not have crash barriers.

Medical Superintendent of JNGMC, Chamba, Vipin Thakur said the condition of six injured was stable. They were undergoing treatment while three, who were critically injured, have been referred to Tanda Medical College. The bodies of deceased have been handed over to the families after conducting post-mortem.

Immediate relief of Rs 15,000 has been provided to the families of the deceased, while the critically injured have been given Rs 10,000 and those with minor injured Rs 5,000 each.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba