9-hr power cut disrupts normal life in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 13

Most parts of Palampur and its adjoining areas remained without power supply for nine hours today.

The worst-affected areas were Ghuggar, Aima, Chokki, Differ Patt, Suggar, Marnada, Rajpur, Bundla, HP Agriculture University, Holta and adjoining villages. The power supply to these areas was snapped at 9.30 am and restored at 6.45 in the evening.

The power failure disrupted normal life in the region. Surgeries were cancelled in government and private hospitals and no sale deeds were registered in the adjoining six tehsils. Ultrasound scanning, CT scans and MRIs were also cancelled due to the disruption of power supply.

Patients were sent back by hospitals and several banks faced problems of connectivity following the failure of power supply. Telecommunication services were also adversely hit. Despite repeated calls to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) officials, consumers failed to get satisfactory reply.

The power supply was finally restored at 6.45 pm.

Talking to The Tribune, HPSEBL Executive Engineer Ankur Sharma said there was a complete shutdown in the area following repairs and installation of new transmission lines near Dehan. He regretted the inconvenience caused to the public.

It is pertinent to note that power failures in Palampur have become a routine affair.

There is a shutdown of power in the town and its adjoining areas almost every Monday. The power supply is halted under the pretext of repairs and maintenance of power supply lines. At present, Palampur town and its adjoining areas are dependent on the Maranda sub-station, which is already overloaded. This substation was constructed forty years ago and needs immediate augmentation.

However, a 33-KV power substation constructed at a cost of about Rs 3 crore on the outskirts of Palampur city by HPSEBL four years ago is yet to be made operational.

This is despite the fact that many parts of Palampur, Baijnath and Sullah are facing a power crisis because of poor infrastructure. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had inaugurated the substation before the Assembly elections in 2022.

A private agency had completed the construction of the substation well in time and handed it over to the HPSEBL four years ago.

The sub-station not being operational has been causing great inconvenience to the public and the valuable property seems to be quickly turning into junk.

A senior HPSEBL official admitted that the sub-station could not be made operational as no technical staff had been appointed. The department had requested that the HPSEBL Chairman appoint required staff. However, despite repeated requests, no sanctions have been accorded.

NO STAFF FOR Rs 3 CR FACILITY

Power failures in Palampur have become a routine affair

At present, the town and its adjoining areas are dependent on the Maranda sub-station, which is already overloaded. This substation was constructed forty years ago and needs immediate augmentation

A 33-KV power substation was constructed at a cost of about Rs 3 crore on the outskirts of Palampur city by HPSEBL four years ago, but is yet to be made operational

This is despite the fact that many parts of Palampur, Baijnath and Sullah are facing a power crisis because of poor infrastructure

A private agency had completed the construction of the substation well in time and handed it over to the HPSEBL

A senior HPSEBL official admitted that the substation could not be made operational as no technical staff had been appointed

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Palampur