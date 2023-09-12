ABVP protests removal of colleges from SPU's ambit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 11

Members of the ABVP today observed a symbolic hunger strike to mark their protest over the state government’s decision to remove colleges from the ambit of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi.

The student union is demanding the rollback of the government’s decision. To express their resentment, the members of the union held demonstrations and started a signature campaign against the decision.

Leader of the union Akash Negi said, “We observed a symbolic hunger strike against the state government’s decision to reduce SPU’s jurisdiction as this would directly affect the academic future of thousands of students from different districts.”

“We demand an immediate revocation of the decision. We also demand that the student elections that have not been held for the past 10 years be revived now, the ERP system of Himachal Pradesh University be rectified, the hostel accommodation list be released and that the NEP be implemented in the state university at the earliest,” Negi said.

Shimla MP takes jibe at Congress state president

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Shimla Suresh Kashyap targeted Congress state president Pratibha Singh over the issue, citing that despite being an MP from Mandi, she could not even save the existence of the SPU.

Kashyap said, “The decision to remove 80 colleges from the ambit of SPU would affect academic future of students. The decision is disheartening for the people of Mandi as it was taken despite her being an MP from Mandi. People of the constituency feel cheated.”

Taking a jibe at the MP over her letter to all Congress MPs from the state to impress upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the rain disaster in state a national calamity and provide a special economic package to the state, Kashyap said, “We have not received any letter from MP Pratibha Singh and want to let her know that writing a letter won’t serve any purpose. She is an MP and Congress state president; she must meet PM Modi to voice her concern. However, the Central Government has provided substantial amount as financial relief to the state already.”

