AI courses under skill development plan

Hamirpur, February 24
The Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (HPSDC) would provide training on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an add-on category under skill development programmes. This was stated by Naveen Sharma, state coordinator of the HPSDC, while addressing an awareness seminar in Nahlwin village near here today.
Sharma said the training would be provided at Mohali and apart from fee, the corporation would bear boarding, lodging and meal charges of the students. The youth should come forward for skill development courses. —
