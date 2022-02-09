Airport at Nagchala in Balh valley opposed

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 8

Joginder Walia, president of Balh Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, said that the state government should not construct the proposed airport at Balh valley but at some other place in Mandi district.

The Chief Minister, during his recent two-day visit in Mandi, said that the state government was striving hard to get approval for the airport in Mandi, which would be constructed at Nagchala in Balh valley.

“The state government is planning to hand over Dharamsala airport to the private sector. We are apprehensive that after acquiring fertile land of Balh valley, the state government would entrust it to some industrialist. Despite repeated demands, the Chief Minister is reluctant to have a dialogue with the farmers, whose agricultural land to be acquired for this project,” Walia alleged.

“To avoid displacement of people from the Balh area, we have been urging the state government to construct an airport at some another place in Mandi, where less people would be affected,” he added.

He said the Chief Minister was keen on constructing an airport in Balh valley on fertile land, which is known as ‘mini Punjab’ of Himachal.

“A meeting of the samiti would be held on February 19 to chalk out a future strategy,” said Walia.