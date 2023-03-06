 All 12 districts prone to landslides: ISRO study : The Tribune India

All 12 districts prone to landslides: ISRO study

All 12 districts prone to landslides: ISRO study


Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 5

All 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh have figured on a list prepared by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of locations prone to landslides where socio-economic reasons play a key role for the onset of the calamity.

The Landslide Atlas of India was released by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somnath on February 28 at the “National Meet on Disaster Risk Management — Trends & Technologies” held at Hyderabad. The NRSC, one of the centres of ISRO, manages data from aerial and satellite sources.

Key findings of report

  • According to the ISRO study, socio-economic parameters responsible for the landslides include total population, number of households, roads and livestock
  • The Landslide Atlas of India, released by ISRO recently, contains a list of 147 districts in 17 states and two Union Territories for their exposure to landslides in terms of key socio-economic parameters
  • Districts of Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Solan, Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla, Kangra, Una, Sirmaur and Lahaul & Spiti figure on the list

The atlas contains a list of 147 districts in 17 states and two UTs for their exposure to landslides in terms of key socio-economic parameters.

The Himachal disricts in the list are Mandi (ranked 16), Hamirpur (rank 25), Bilaspur (rank 30), Chamba (rank 32), Solan (rank 37), Kinnaur (rank 46), Kullu (rank 57), Shimla (rank 61), Kangra (rank 62), Una (rank 70), Sirmaur (rank 88) and Lahaul & Spiti (rank 126).

According to ISRO, socio-economic parameters (SEP) include total population, number of households, roads and livestock. Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, which has the highest landslide density in India, is also having highest exposure to total population, working population, literacy and number of houses, it was pointed by the NRSC in the atlas.

Contribution of each exposure element for the top 10 landslide-exposed districts is shown in bar diagram in the atlas. The chart showed population exposure and livestock exposure as the two major contributions for landslides. Two of these districts fall in Uttarakhand (Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal), two in Kashmir (Rajouri and Pulwama), four in Kerala (Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode) and two in Sikkim (south and east district).

Noting that landslides from remote steep slopes render people living downhill vulnerable, the atlas says identification of slow-moving mountain slopes is possible now due to time series measurements from space using microwave satellite data and the synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) technique, which can detect displacement at the millimetre level.

“The availability of open-source Sentinel-1 data has revolutionised the study involving landslide kinematics and predicting the time of failure. However, identifying accelerating trends, demarcation of the release area, and predicting flow path after failure initiation continue to pose a challenge,” notes the atlas.

According to the landslide atlas, the Northwest Himalayas contribute 66.5% of landslides in India, followed by the Northeast Himalayas (18.8%) and the Western Ghats (14.7%).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

2
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

3
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

4
Punjab

Gangsters 'celebrate' killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

5
Nation

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over 'blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes all-time No. 1 Hindi film in India

7
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

8
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

9
Trending

Nawaz Sharif's PMLN shares 'bill' of tea served to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, reflects MIG 21 as price paid; netizens school Pak thoroughly

10
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

The encounter took place at Kaundhiyara

Life sentence for Captain for Amshipura ‘staged’ encounter

Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura

3 civilians were killed in July 2020 | Verdict subject to co...

Mustard selling below MSP, farmers cry for help

Mustard selling below MSP in Haryana, farmers cry for help

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held

Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held

2 accused in Moosewala case were killed on Feb 26


Cities

View All

2 snatching cases rock holy city

2 snatching cases rock holy city

Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Illegal booth not removed in Amritsar, DC takes AIT staff to task

In sensitive border district, new SSP in Gurdaspur has his hands full

Revive vanishing industries, say Amritsar traders

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Kanwardeep Kaur appointed UT SSP

Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Nine Oppn parties write to PM on ‘misuse’ of probe agencies, slam Sisodia’s arrest

Nine Opposition parties write to PM Modi on 'misuse' of probe agencies, slam Manish Sisodia's arrest

Delhi Assembly session to begin on March 17

Rare images of first Republic Day on display at Delhi book fair

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in city

Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Parvovirus hits canine population; dog shelters overwhelmed

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

ROB, RUB projects hang fire

PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy