Amid heatwave, parents want Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh schools shut

Solan, May 31

Reeling under the intense heatwave, parents of children studying in various schools of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt are demanding the closure of all schools for at least a week.

The border industrial belt has been facing temperatures higher than 40°C for the past few days, which has aggravated their woes.

Today, the mercury soared to 41°C, and there is no let-up in the hot conditions for the next few days as per the Metrological Department’s forecast.

This has left parents worried as children could fall sick due to the exposure to the high temperature while commuting to and from schools. Roads of the BBN area wear a deserted look during the day. Daily-wagers who have been operating kiosks are also sparingly seen on BBN roads in the daytime. Vehicular fumes emanating from the thousands of diesel-run industrial vehicles such as multi-axle vehicles further compound the situation as they add both to the pollution and the temperature.

“It is difficult for the children to come home in the afternoon amid high temperatures. The Deputy Commissioner should close all schools for at least a week,” demanded Anil, a father to two sons studying at a private school in Baddi.

Though the DC had ordered changing the timings from 8 am to 1 pm for all summer-closing schools in the district, including those lying in the BBN belt, it has not helped given the prevailing heatwave. Exposure to intense heatwave can cause a slew of health issues among children.

Solan district is divided into two zones based on school timings — winter-closing and summer-closing schools. Summer-closing schools are located in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt, Parwanoo, Ramsheher block and Patta Mehlog block of the district.

Solan DC Manmohan Sharma said initially only primary schools and Anganwadi centres located in the summer-closing areas were closed, but now all senior secondary schools too have been closed till June 4.

“It is expected that the heat conditions would ease a bit in the next few days and summer vacations will also begin soon, bringing relief to the staff and children.”

