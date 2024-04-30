‘Angry’ Congress workers hold protest against Ravi Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 29

Agitated Congress workers today held a protest march at Kaza against Ravi Thakur, BJP candidate contesting in the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly byelection. Earlier a Congress leader who had won from the Lahaul-Spiti Assembly seat in 2022, Thakur had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls. The angry Congress workers of Spiti said that Thakur had betrayed the people of Lahaul and Spiti, who had elected him as their representative.

The protest was led by Spiti Block Congress president Ram Singh, panchayat pradhan Kaza Sonam Dolma and district Congress senior vice-president Sonam Targay.

Ram Singh, Sonam Dolma and Sonam Targay said that the party workers had united to defeat the BJP candidate in Lahaul and Spiti. They also urged the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to provide party ticket to a core party worker from Spiti valley this time.

In the recent Rajya Sabha election in Himachal earlier this year, Ravi Thakur went against the Congress party whip by voting in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan, which led to the defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

