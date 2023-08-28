Animals buried, slaughterhouse area declared containment zone

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 27

The district administration has declared the slaughterhouse area in Krishna Nagar a containment zone, imposing complete restrictions on movement in the area.

Two people were killed and around six houses and the slaughterhouse complex swept away by a massive landslide in Krishna Nagar area in the second week of August, when the city witnessed incessant rain.

Risk of spread of diseases The area around the slaughterhouse has been declared a containment zone as there is a risk of spread of diseases after many animals got buried under the debris following a landslide. We have also instructed people residing nearby and downstream to avoid using water from the sources there. Aditya Negi, Shimla Deputy Commissioner

The decision has been taken as several animals were buried under the debris and there is a risk of spread of diseases in the area.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said, “The area around the slaughterhouse in Krishna Nagar has been declared a containment zone as there is a risk of spread of diseases after many animals got buried under the debris following the recent landslide. Apart from imposing restrictions on any movement in the area, we have also instructed people residing nearby and downstream to avoid using water from the sources there.”

“Since the dead animals have started decaying, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has been sprinkling chemicals in the area. The move is aimed at preventing an epidemic. The work to remove debris from the area is also in progress,” the DC added.

A team of officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and Shimla MC visited the slaughterhouse site for an inspection. The officials discussed ways to remove the buried animals so that the spread of any disease could be prevented. The Shimla civic body has also been directed to spray disinfectants in the area.

MC officials said they were working to remove the debris from the area as soon as possible. Six houses in Krishna Nagar were swept away and two persons were killed in the landslide this month. The count would have been higher had the local administration not anticipated the landslide and got the houses and slaughterhouse complex vacated in time.

#Shimla