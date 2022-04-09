Anurag Thakur says 'Chauka lag chuka hai, chhaka bhi lagega' as BJP braces for elections in Gujarat and Himachal

BJP will repeat government in Himachal under Nadda guidance, Jai Ram Thakur

Anurag Thakur says 'Chauka lag chuka hai, chhaka bhi lagega' as BJP braces for elections in Gujarat and Himachal

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 9

“BJP will form the next government and the flag will flutter again in Himachal as opposition parties have neither any leader nor any programme and cannot match the strength of the BJP,” BJP president JP Nadda said on Saturday.

“We will go to the people with our report card, which is full of achievements of the government and put the opposition on the defensive, which has nothing to show,” he asserted while addressing the BJP leaders and workers.

Asking the workers to go to the people and apprise them of work done by the BJP governments in the state and at the centre, he said the “Opposition” is afraid of elections and not the BJP, which served the poor, dalits, oppressed and deprived people of the state and the country selflessly.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said: “We are fortunate that a BJP worker from “Dev Bhumi” J P Nadda has paved the way to become the national president of the party by his hard work,” adding that, “we would repeat the government in Himachal under his guidance”.

Himachal has got Rs 800 crores from centre as special assistance because of double engine government at state and centre.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said: “Chauka lag chuka hai, chaka bhi lagega,” we have won assembly elections in four states and would win Gujarat and Himachal election by the end of this year. He appealed to the workers to real under scorching heat and sweat it out in the coming months to ensure victory to the party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Drawing a contrast between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, Anurag said while the AAP leaders insulted Himachali by not giving them place on the stage, President of the world’s biggest party BJP took out time to meet AAP leaders at midnight yesterday when three Aam Admi Party leaders joined the BJP.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that workers are brimming with confidence after resounding victory in assembly in four states and the BJP has started Maha Sampark campaign on April 6 and leaders of the party would go to the houses of Tridev and panna pramukhs’ and hoist BJP flags.

Earlier, Nadda arrived here to a rousing reception with party workers, beating drums and women workers performing Nati (Pahari folk dance). Thousands of BJP workers gathered in huge numbers at Vidhan Sabha Chowk, the starting point of the road show from Kennedy Chowk to Peterhof.

Amid slogans of Nadda Ji Ko Jai Shrree Ram, the BJP national president started the roadshow from Vidhan Sabha to Peterhof in an open jeep accompanied by chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and state party chief Suresh Kashyap.

Party flags and banners adorned the entire rout of the road show while dozens of hoardings were erected enroute from Annandale helipad to Vidhan Sabha Chowk and party flags fluttered all the way and AAP leaders joining the BJP on the eve of roadshow came as short in arm and enthused party workers were ecstatic.

Nadda would attend the meeting of state office bearers, legislature party, BJP core group and discuss strategy for ensuing SMC and Assembly polls. Winning SMC polls is crucial for BJP as it had wrested the SMC for the first time in 32 years in 2017 as its results could impact the assembly polls.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

2
Punjab

Three police commissioners, five SSPs transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab

3
Diaspora

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

4
Nation

Centre warns Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram over rising Covid cases

5
Himachal

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

6
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Bhiwani judge for not obeying orders

7
Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

8
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly session on Pakistan PM's fate resumes

9
Entertainment

‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

10
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia to get better facilities in jail

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

Covishield, Covaxin rate drops to Rs 225 per shot a day before booster dose

Covishield, Covaxin rate drops to Rs 225 per shot a day before booster dose

SII, Bharat Biotech cut Covid vaccine prices for private hos...

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly session on Pakistan PM's fate resumes

The ruling PTI led by Khan has vowed to make things as diffi...

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

The Toronto Police Service says that on the evening of April...

3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi, 3 big leaders of party join BJP after meeting Anurag Thakur

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Amritsar boy Rishabh Chaturvedi all set for finale of India’s Got Talent

One more Congress councillor joins AAP in Amritsar

Procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES’ 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Student ends life in Sector 41, Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

MLA holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi honoured for raising farmers' issue in British Parliament

Jalandhar: Jail inmate tries to run away from court, held

Left leaders protest, seek release of political prisoners

Kathak guru Malti Shyam enthrals audience

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint in Ludhiana

7 firearms recovered from Ludhiana man

Sahnewal ayurveda centre robbery cracked

Students protest in Ludhiana as 3 Canadian colleges, agents yet to refund fee

LIP's Simarjeet Singh Bains declared 'proclaimed person' for 'violating' Covid-19 norms

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala district

Punjabi University to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes