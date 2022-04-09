Anurag Thakur says 'Chauka lag chuka hai, chhaka bhi lagega' as BJP braces for elections in Gujarat and Himachal

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 9

“BJP will form the next government and the flag will flutter again in Himachal as opposition parties have neither any leader nor any programme and cannot match the strength of the BJP,” BJP president JP Nadda said on Saturday.

“We will go to the people with our report card, which is full of achievements of the government and put the opposition on the defensive, which has nothing to show,” he asserted while addressing the BJP leaders and workers.

Asking the workers to go to the people and apprise them of work done by the BJP governments in the state and at the centre, he said the “Opposition” is afraid of elections and not the BJP, which served the poor, dalits, oppressed and deprived people of the state and the country selflessly.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said: “We are fortunate that a BJP worker from “Dev Bhumi” J P Nadda has paved the way to become the national president of the party by his hard work,” adding that, “we would repeat the government in Himachal under his guidance”.

Himachal has got Rs 800 crores from centre as special assistance because of double engine government at state and centre.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said: “Chauka lag chuka hai, chaka bhi lagega,” we have won assembly elections in four states and would win Gujarat and Himachal election by the end of this year. He appealed to the workers to real under scorching heat and sweat it out in the coming months to ensure victory to the party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Drawing a contrast between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, Anurag said while the AAP leaders insulted Himachali by not giving them place on the stage, President of the world’s biggest party BJP took out time to meet AAP leaders at midnight yesterday when three Aam Admi Party leaders joined the BJP.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that workers are brimming with confidence after resounding victory in assembly in four states and the BJP has started Maha Sampark campaign on April 6 and leaders of the party would go to the houses of Tridev and panna pramukhs’ and hoist BJP flags.

Earlier, Nadda arrived here to a rousing reception with party workers, beating drums and women workers performing Nati (Pahari folk dance). Thousands of BJP workers gathered in huge numbers at Vidhan Sabha Chowk, the starting point of the road show from Kennedy Chowk to Peterhof.

Amid slogans of Nadda Ji Ko Jai Shrree Ram, the BJP national president started the roadshow from Vidhan Sabha to Peterhof in an open jeep accompanied by chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and state party chief Suresh Kashyap.

Party flags and banners adorned the entire rout of the road show while dozens of hoardings were erected enroute from Annandale helipad to Vidhan Sabha Chowk and party flags fluttered all the way and AAP leaders joining the BJP on the eve of roadshow came as short in arm and enthused party workers were ecstatic.

Nadda would attend the meeting of state office bearers, legislature party, BJP core group and discuss strategy for ensuing SMC and Assembly polls. Winning SMC polls is crucial for BJP as it had wrested the SMC for the first time in 32 years in 2017 as its results could impact the assembly polls.