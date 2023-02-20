At Shivratri fair, Himachal CM announces Rs 1 crore honorarium for deities

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the weeklong International Shivratri Festival at Paddal ground here today.

Earlier, he paid obeisance to the presiding deity of the fair Raj Madhav and took part in a “shobha yatra” from the DC’s office to Paddal ground.

Will bring economy back on track Despite the state’s economic condition in disarray, development works will continue. The govt has started endeavours to bring the state’s economy back on track, end graft & drug menace. Sukhvinder Sukhu

Congratulating the people, the CM said the Mandi Shivratri was a festival of the Dev Samaj. It is for the first time in the history of the state that the government was spending more than Rs 1 crore on the Dev Samaj.

He said, “Every year, the state government gives a hike of 10% honorarium to the deities participating in the festival. But, I have decided to give a Rs 1 crore instead.”

“The festival has cherished high traditions, which depict prosperity, brotherhood and love. Mandi Shivratri is unique in itself and is known for its colourful tradition in the country. Even in modern times, the ancient traditions are being practised during this festival,” the CM added.

“It is our common responsibility to protect and conserve the rich traditions and culture of the ‘Dev bhoomi’ so that the coming generations can be proud of it,” he added.

“The upcoming Budget of the government will focus on education, health and addressing the challenges of future,” he added.

Later, the CM inaugurated an exhibition by various departments, boards and corporations. He also released a colourful souvenir of the fair brought out by the mela committee.

Speaking on the occasion, DC and fair’s organising committee chairman Arindam Chaudhary said the Mandi’s Shivratri festival was a unique cultural repository of the state. He said this year, the festival would be celebrated from February 19 to 25.