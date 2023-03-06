 Ayushman card proved useless: Mandi resident : The Tribune India

Ayushman card proved useless: Mandi resident

Ayushman card proved useless: Mandi resident

Meena Kumari Wife of patient Jagmohan Singh



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 5

Meena Kumari of Mandi town has alleged that the Ayushman Bharat card proved useless for a member of her family as he could not get the requisite medical facilities and medicines at the Mandi zonal hospital.

The card promises medical cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. A number of government and private hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme to cater to the scheme beneficiaries.

Meena said, “My husband Jagmohan Singh has been suffering from a serious ailment for the past few months. On January 23, he was admitted to the Mandi zonal hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on January 31. During that period, only some small tests were conducted free of cost at the hospital, while tests like ultrasound and CT scan were not available there. As a result, I had to pay hefty amounts at private labs to get those tests conducted.”

“Moreover, the hospital provided no medicine to the patient. I had to buy all medicines by spending from my own pocket. The Ayushman card proved useless for me. I am the sole breadwinner of my poor family and my husband is critically ill. I request the government to ensure that no Ayushman card holder faces such a situation,” she said.

CMO Dr Devender Sharma said, “I have directed the Medical Superintendent of the hospital concerned to look into the matter and take appropriate action to help the affected family.”

