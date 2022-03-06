Baddi-Nalagarh road shut today

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 5

A section of the Baddi-Nalagarh NH-5, from the Red Light Chowk to the Baddi bus stand, will remain closed from 8 am to 6 pm tomorrow to facilitate axing of trees.

Motorists going to Nalagarh have been advised to use the route via Siswan, Kurali and Ropar while those going from Nalagarh to Chandigarh, Kalka and Pinjore can go via Ghanoli, Ropar and Kurali. —