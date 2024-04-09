Bhuntar residents protest delay in road repair

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 8

Residents and shopkeepers of Bhuntar held a protest demanding the immediate repair of the road between Parla Bhuntar and Hathithan. A large portion of the road was washed away during the floods in July last year.

Rajesh Bhalla, a resident of Bhuntar said, “The Public Works Department (PWD) had filled the damaged part of the road with mud to temporarily restore the road between Bhuntar bridge and Jia Chowk. It has not been metalled even after the passage of nine months”.

“ Water clogs the road during rains and dirty water from drains is also flowing into the road. Small vehicles are getting stuck in the slush and many two-wheelers have become victims of accidents,” he added.

Mahesh, a shopkeeper from Parla Bhuntar, complained that no further repair was being carried out. He said, “The partially repaired road has become a problem for everyone especially pedestrians. Our business has been badly affected due to the bad condition of the road.”

