Bitter spat on session's last day

As expected the four-day monsoon session of the Assembly was stormy. However, what everyone was surprised to see was a very aggressive and attacking mode of Chief Minister. Unfortunately, the spat between him and Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi left a bitter taste and that too on the last day of the last session of this Assembly. While Negi, known for his mercurial temper, got engaged in heated exchanges with the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, known for keeping a calm exposure, also retorted with equally distasteful language. Many senior legislators lamented at the falling level of debate and etiquettes and that too when school children were seated in the visitors galleries.

Legislators emotional bidding adieu

The last day of the Assembly session saw some emotional moments as legislators bid adieu to each other while wishing to meet again in the next Assembly. Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania was candid to admit that nobody is sure who will win and return here but he personally wished his friends across party lines that they would win the ensuing Assembly elections. Irrespective of the clash and heated exchanges they engage inside the house, all were very emotional while getting a photograph clicked with all the 68 members with the Speaker and Chief Minister.

Benefits with a cost!

Benefits come with a cost. At least that is what the beneficiaries of various government schemes feel. The manner in which they are paraded at every function by the BJP government has left them fuming. It has cast serious doubts about the popularity of the government as it appears left on its own, few will turn up at such functions. With officials working overtime to ensure the presence of maximum people and buses being arranged to ferry them, one wondered whether it serves any practical purpose other than draining the state exchequer.